Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Molina isn't starting Saturday against Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina started each of the first three games of the season, but he'll now be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four matchups. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
