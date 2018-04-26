Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Thursday's lineup

Molina is out of the lineup against the Mets on Thursday.

Molina will head to the bench for the getaway matinee outing against New York while Francisco Pena draws a start behind the plate. Through 22 games, Molina is hitting a robust .294/.311/.541 with six home runs and 16 RBI. Expect him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.

