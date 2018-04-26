Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Thursday's lineup
Molina is out of the lineup against the Mets on Thursday.
Molina will head to the bench for the getaway matinee outing against New York while Francisco Pena draws a start behind the plate. Through 22 games, Molina is hitting a robust .294/.311/.541 with six home runs and 16 RBI. Expect him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another multi-hit day Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hot start continues Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in pair Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gathers two more hits Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits fifth homer in Friday's win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Homers in return from suspension•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...