Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Wednesday's lineup against Brewers

Molina is out of the starting nine versus Milwaukee on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Molina will head to the bench for the first time this season as Francisco Pena draws the start behind the dish during the series finale. Over the first 11 games of the year, Molina is hitting .256/.267/.488 with three home runs and six RBI.

