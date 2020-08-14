Molina (illness) will not be rejoining the team during its upcoming eight-game resumption of play in Chicago versus the White Sox and Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran catcher was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 4, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak seemed to imply Thursday that Molina won't be cleared from that designation any earlier than Thursday, the day after the barrage of upcoming contests for St. Louis. Molina will need to clear all testing protocols and also get in several workouts before being considered ready for game action. Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner are expected to handle the catching duties while Molina remains on the shelf.