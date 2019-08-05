Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning first half of week

Molina (thumb) and the Cardinals have agreed he will not return during the upcoming series against the Dodgers that runs through Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Molina went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his third rehab game for Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, and he's still not swinging the bat regularly. Therefore, the veteran backstop will continue ramping up his activity with the Redbirds in coming games. "He's progressing to how he feels," manager Mike Shildt said. "He's able to work on his at-bats as far as tracking the ball. He's a feel guy. He's getting his feel working together. Getting back (without) having a setback."