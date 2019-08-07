Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning Friday
Molina (thumb) will be re-evaluated Tuesday before continuing his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Molina began the rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday and will now continue playing in the minors at Double-A, likely joining Springfield to play Thursday. The 37-year-old could seemingly join the Cardinals sometime during this weekend's series against the Dodgers, but he isn't expected to be activated for Friday's series opener.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Breaks out offensively•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning first half of week•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Plays five innings behind dish•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doesn't swing bat in rehab debut•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gets positive medical report•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...