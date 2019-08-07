Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning Friday

Molina (thumb) will be re-evaluated Tuesday before continuing his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Molina began the rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday and will now continue playing in the minors at Double-A, likely joining Springfield to play Thursday. The 37-year-old could seemingly join the Cardinals sometime during this weekend's series against the Dodgers, but he isn't expected to be activated for Friday's series opener.