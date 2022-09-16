site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting Friday
Molina isn't in the lineup Friday against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Molina started the last five games and went 2-for-18 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the dish and bat ninth Friday.
