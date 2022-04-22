site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Molina isn't starting Friday's game against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Molina will get a breather after going 2-for-10 in the last three games. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
