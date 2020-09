Molina is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina left Monday's contest with a bruised left elbow and returned to action for Tuesday's matinee, but he won't started both ends of the twin bill. He went 0-for-3 in Game 1. Matt Wieters will start behind the plate and bat eighth in the nightcap.