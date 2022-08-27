site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-yadier-molina-not-starting-saturday-848882 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Molina will be John Denton of MLB.com Saturday against Atlanta.
Molina has gone 0-for-14 at the plate over his last four games, though he's struck out just once. He and Andrew Knizner have now alternated starts behind the plate for the last six games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read