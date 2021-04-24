Molina (foot) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina left Friday's win over the Reds in the fifth inning due to right foot soreness. Molina is currently considered day-to-day, but Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate and bat seventh Saturday.
