Molina is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina will take a seat for the series finale after starting the first three games in Arizona. Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate Sunday for St. Louis.
