Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Nursing bruised thumb

Molina bruised his right thumb during Sunday's game against the Braves, though he expects to play Tuesday in Philadelphia, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Molina appeared to suffer the injury in the seventh inning, but he remained in the game until the 10th, when he was lifted for a pinch hitter after singling to center field. X-rays on the veteran backstop's thumb came back negative, and he expects to be right back in the mix following a scheduled off day.