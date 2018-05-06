Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Officially moved to DL

Molina (groin) has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, and the Cardinals expect the backstop to miss "at least four weeks."

Molina exited Saturday's game after taking a foul tip to the groin region, and it was later revealed that he required emergency surgery and would miss at least a month. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, the team is calling it a "pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma." While Molina is on the shelf, look for Francisco Pena to see plenty of reps behind the plate. Carson Kelly was also recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.