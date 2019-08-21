Cardinals' Yadier Molina: On base four times in win

Molina went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Molina generated one of only two multi-hit efforts on the night for the Cardinals, hitting safely for the third time in the last four games in the process. The veteran backstop's multi-hit effort was his first since back on June 28, with a thumb injury that wiped out 29 games between July 7 and Aug. 11 playing a role in that drought. Molina is also still in search of his first extra-base hit since returning to action Aug. 13, a span of seven contests.