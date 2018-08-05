Cardinals' Yadier Molina: On base four times Saturday

Molina went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

The ageless backstop did a bit of everything Saturday, turning in his second three-hit effort of the first four games of August in the process. Molina was already coming off a hot July (.350/.357/.472 line over 98 plate appearances), and his hot start to the new month has his season line up to a rock-solid .287/.329/.470 with 27 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 14 home runs) and 48 RBI.