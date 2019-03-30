Cardinals' Yadier Molina: On base thrice in win
Molina went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in a win over the Brewers on Friday.
The veteran backstop stepped up with a productive effort after having gone hitless in Thursday's opener. Molina struggled at the plate during Grapefruit League play, but considering an extensive major-league resume that's been a testament to consistency, there's little doubt the 36-year-old can turn in another solid season with the bat in 2019.
