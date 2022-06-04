Molina is out of the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina went 3-for-18 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over his last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four matchups. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth in Saturday's matinee.