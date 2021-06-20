Molina isn't starting Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina started in Sunday's matinee and went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Andrew Knizner will start at catcher and bat eighth in the second game of the twin bill.
