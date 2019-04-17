Cardinals' Yadier Molina: On bench for series finale
Molina is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.
Molina is in the midst of modest five-game hit streak, going 6-for-22 (.273) with a homer and five RBI during that stretch, but will take a seat for Wednesday's afternoon contest after playing all nine innings during Tuesday's loss. Matt Wieters will pick up the start behind the dish in his stead, hitting eighth.
