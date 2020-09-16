site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: On bench Game 2
Molina is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina returned from the wrist injury he suffered Tuesday and started Game 1, going 1-for-3. Matt Wieters will start behind the plate in the nightcap for the Cardinals.
