Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out again Friday

Molina remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

Rarely do we see Molina sit for two in a row. There has not been any word of a new injury, but it's fair to wonder if Molina's right thumb is still less than 100 percent given his .239/.257/.282 line in 20 games since his return from the injured list. Matt Wieters starts behind the plate.

