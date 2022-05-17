site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out of lineup for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Molina is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Game 1, and it's not a surprise he won't be starting both games of the twin bill. Andrew Knizner will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
