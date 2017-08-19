Play

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out of Saturday's lineup

Molina is out of Saturday's lineup against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.

He has only not appeared in three games since the All-Star break, and is hitting .283/.319/.469 with five home runs and three steals in 113 at-bats over that span. Carson Kelly starts behind the dish and will hit eighth.

