Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out Tuesday

Molina (head) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

It's not clear where Molina stands in the concussion protocol after taking two foul balls off his catcher's mask in Monday's game, but he will not start Tuesday. Carson Kelly will get the nod behind the plate in Molina's place.

