Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Performs well in sim game
Molina (knee) worked four innings with Miles Mikolas in a simulated game in Jupiter on Wednesday and remained free of setbacks, Ralph Long of MLB.com reports. "I got a nice text from our bullpen catcher [during the game]," manager Mike Shildt said. "Yadi caught Miles, threw a couple guys out, took his at-bats. They got their work in. So it was a favorable, positive day back on the ranch, so to speak."
Molina thrived behind the plate and with the bat, throwing out all three would-be base stealers and also notching a pair of hits in six at-bats. It was another positive step in Molina's journey toward a mid-March spring debut behind the plate, and he could actually get playing time as a designated hitter prior to that point.
