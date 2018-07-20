Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Picks up four hits
Molina went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Molina caused trouble for Cubs pitchers all day, though hitting from his new second spot in the order meant that none of hits resulted in RBI. He's on a roll at the plate lately, going 16-for-44 (.363) over his last 11 games.
