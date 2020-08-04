Molina (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

Molina is one of several Cardinals who have tested positive for the virus over the past several days. He's reportedly asymptomatic but won't be able to return from the injured list until testing negative for the virus twice. Matt Wieters should be the Cardinals' top catcher in Molina's absence, though whether the team is able to return to play before Molina is cleared remains to be seen.

More News