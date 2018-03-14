Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Plates a pair Tuesday

Molina went 2-for-3 with two RBI from a run-scoring double and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 11-4 Grapefruit League win over the Marlins. He also scored once.

It was a welcome breakout at the plate for the veteran backstop, who'd entered the game having hit safely just four times in 21 spring at-bats. Molina has been progressively coming on, however, as three of those hits had come in the four games prior to Tuesday. The 35-year-old is slated for yet another heavy workload behind the dish in the coming season and will look to build on the 18 home runs and career-best 82 RBI he contributed in 2017.