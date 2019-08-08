Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Playing in Springfield on Thursday

Molina (thumb) will play his first rehab game with Double-A Springfield on Thursday, Wyatt D. Wheeler of the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Molina was evaluated by team doctors Tuesday, and the decision was made to have him move his rehab assignment to Double-A Springfield for at least a pair of games. The veteran backstop was stellar once he finally got the green light to swing away in his most recent rehab game Monday for Triple-A Memphis, going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. If all goes well in Springfield, Molina could potentially be activated at some point over the weekend.