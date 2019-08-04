Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Plays five innings behind dish
Molina (thumb) went 0-for-1 with an RBI from a sacrifice bunt while playing five innings at catcher for Triple-A Memphis against El Paso on Saturday.
Molina once again was restricted at the plate, getting called out on strikes in his first at-bat and laying down a sacrifice bunt for the second straight game in his second and final plate appearance. The veteran backstop is being brought along slowly in terms of his recovering thumb, but he should progressively have the opportunity to take hacks in coming games with the Redbirds.
