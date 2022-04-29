Molina went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Molina stole three bases in 2021, so it's not too surprising to see him still run on the rare occasion at 39 years old. The catcher has received more regular rest this season while managing some soreness early on. He has a .200/.200/.225 slash line with a double, no RBI and two runs scored through 40 plate appearances. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to play more than three games in a row very often.