Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Projected for activation Tuesday

Molina (thumb) went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts for Double-A Springfield against Arkansas on Sunday, and he's likely to be activated prior to Tuesday's game against the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Molina has mostly struggled at the plate during his rehab assignment, hitting just .150 over eight games. However, the veteran backstop does seem to be fully recovered from his thumb strain and should resume his customary everyday catching duties upon activation.