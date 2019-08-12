Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Projected for Tuesday activation
Molina, who went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts for Double-A Springfield against Arkansas on Sunday, is likely to be activated prior to Tuesday's game against the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Molina has mostly scuffled at the plate during his rehab assignment, hitting just .150 over eight games. However, the veteran backstop does seem to be fully recovered from his thumb strain and should resume his customary everyday catching duties upon activation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To be activated next week•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rough day at plate in Springfield•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Playing in Springfield on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Breaks out offensively•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning first half of week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...