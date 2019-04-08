Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Raps out three hits in win
Molina went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Padres on Sunday.
Molina appears to slowly be emerging from his season-opening funk, as he's now gone 5-for-9 with a double and two runs over his last two games. The 36-year-old backstop had started the campaign in a 2-for-28 slump, but his surge over the last two games has his average over the Mendoza Line for the first time in 2019.
