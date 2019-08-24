Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Raps out three hits
Molina went 3-for-5 with a run in a win over the Rockies on Friday.
Molina is still in search of his first home run since returning from a stay on the injured list due to a thumb strain, but he's begun to show some signs of life after struggling his first few games back. The veteran is 7-for-16 with a double, two RBI, four walks and two runs over his last five games, impressively striking out just once over those 20 plate appearances.
