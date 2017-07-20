Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rare day off Thursday
Molina is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Molina hasn't had a day off since June, but will take a seat Thursday for a day game immediately following an evening contest. Eric Fryer will man the backstop in his stead.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ropes RBI single Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits 10th homer Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stands out in All-Star appearance•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doubles twice, drives in three•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Plates four in Friday's win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...