Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reaches base four times Saturday
Molina went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.
The ageless backstop did a bit of everything Saturday, turning in his second three-hit effort of the first four games of August in the process. Molina was already coming off a hot July (.350/.357/.472 line over 98 plate appearances), and his equally strong start to the new month has improved his season line to a rock-solid .287/.329/.470 with 27 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 14 home runs) and 48 RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Three hits, two RBI•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Cranks three more hits•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Swats 14th homer•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Collects two hits in loss•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting for second game Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Picks up four hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...