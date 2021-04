Molina went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

Molina continued his torrid hitting stretch to begin the season Tuesday night with the 38-year-old catcher having notched at least one base hit in all but two games so far. He's now slashing .328/.375/.603 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored through the first 16 contests and is on pace for his best offensive season in the last several years.