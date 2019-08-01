Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ready for rehab stint
Molina (thumb) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.
Molina received a positive evaluation from team doctors earlier in the week, clearing the way for him to head back out on a rehab assignment. The backstop will catch back-to-back days for Memphis on Friday and Saturday before being reevaluated. The current expectation is that Molina won't be ready to return until Aug. 9, at the earliest.
