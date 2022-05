Molina is starting at catcher and will bat eighth against the Royals on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After missing Tuesday's loss to the Royals while dealing with an illness, Molina is ready to go for Wednesday's rubber match. The 39-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this season, batting .208 with one extra-base hit while still looking for his first RBI. If his struggles continue, Andrew Knizner figures to gain more playing time as the year goes on.