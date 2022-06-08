site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-yadier-molina-receives-wednesday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Receives Wednesday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Molina is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina will take a seat after he caught each of the Cardinals' last three games while going 3-for-14 with a double and five strikeouts. Andrew Knizner will relieve Molina behind the dish.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read