Molina went 2-for-4 in Monday's loss to the White Sox.
The Cardinals only mustered one run and five hits against the White Sox but Molina still made his presence felt with two knocks -- he was one of two St. Louis players that recorded more than one hit. The veteran backstop has hit safely in seven of his last nine contests and has hit .273 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored during that stretch.
