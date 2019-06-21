Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Registers 16th double
Molina went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a walk Thursday against Miami.
Molina led a late rally by doubling home a run in the bottom of the 11th to cut the deficit to one, but the Cardinals would drop the series finale. The veteran backstop continues to hold his own at the plate at the age of 35, batting .261 with four homers and 35 RBI over 60 games.
