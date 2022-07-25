Molina (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Molina has been on the injured list for over a month but has been cleared to return to game action in the minors after he was examined by the team's medical staff Monday. The 40-year-old will participate in cardiovascular and baseball simulated drills over the next few days prior to reporting to Memphis, and the Cardinals hope that he'll be able to return to the active roster Aug. 2.
