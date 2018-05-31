Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rehab stint set for weekend
Molina (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Molina resumed baseball activities earlier in the week, and his injured groin apparently responded well to the increased activity, clearing the way for him to embark on a rehab stint. He'll likely play two or three games in the minors before being reevaluated. Barring any setbacks in his return to game action, Molina looks on track to be activated sometime in early-to-mid June. Carson Kelly and Francisco Pena will continue to fill in behind the dish for the Cardinals until the veteran backstop is healthy.
