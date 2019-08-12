Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reinstated from IL
The Cardinals activated Molina (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
As anticipated, the backstop received the green light to return from the IL ahead of Tuesday's interleague series with the Royals, despite going just 3-for-20 with 12 strikeouts at the dish during his eight-game minor-league rehab assignment. More significant than the results was the fact that Molina reported no additional complications with his strained right thumb, which has kept him on the shelf for just over a month. Fellow catcher Andrew Knizner was dispatched to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Projected for activation Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To be activated next week•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rough day at plate in Springfield•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Playing in Springfield on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Breaks out offensively•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...