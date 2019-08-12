Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reinstated from IL

The Cardinals activated Molina (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

As anticipated, the backstop received the green light to return from the IL ahead of Tuesday's interleague series with the Royals, despite going just 3-for-20 with 12 strikeouts at the dish during his eight-game minor-league rehab assignment. More significant than the results was the fact that Molina reported no additional complications with his strained right thumb, which has kept him on the shelf for just over a month. Fellow catcher Andrew Knizner was dispatched to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

