Molina (soreness) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Molina hasn't seen the field since Tuesday due to some general soreness, but he'll return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old has a .304/.333/.565 slash line with three home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI and seven runs through 13 games in September.