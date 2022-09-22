Molina isn't starting Thursday against the Padres, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Molina has had more days off in recent weeks, and he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
