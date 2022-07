Molina (knee) caught five innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Saturday and remains on track to be activated Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Molina was forced to exit an appearance with Memphis on Thursday after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. However, he was back in the lineup Saturday and is expected to play again Sunday. Assuming everything goes according to plan in those appearances, Molina will rejoin the Cardinals for their upcoming series against the Cubs -- he remains on schedule to be activated Tuesday.